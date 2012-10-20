Boy dies in violent protests over new Panama land law

PANAMA CITY Oct 19 At least one person, a
9-year-old boy, died on Friday in violent protests over a new
law allowing the sale of state-owned land in a dilapidated port
city within the duty-free zone next to the Panama Canal.
Several residents and police were also injured in Colon,
Panama's second-largest city, in a third day of protests against
the plan, which the National Assembly approved early on Friday
and President Ricardo Martinelli signed into law hours later.
Hundreds of people burned tires and threw objects and shot
at police, who fired back and used teargas to disperse the
crowd. Local authorities instituted a 4 p.m. curfew.
Three police officers were shot and five injured, a police
spokeswoman said. She said the boy was shot in the chest with
bullets not used by police.
Local media reported as many as three dead, 16 injured, and
40 arrested, but police could not confirm that late on Friday.
The government argues that the sale of the land will yield
greater revenues than continuing to lease it, which brings in
about $33 million a year.
About 2,000 companies rent land and employ about 30,000
people in the Colon Free Trade Zone, the largest such region in
the Americas.
Critics have denounced the government plan as an
irresponsible political maneuver to cover government spending
and keep the deficit low. They say selling the land will harm
residents of Colon, which has one of the highest rates of
poverty and crime in the tiny Central American country.