UPDATE 2-Austrian watchdog investigates two banks after Panama Papers leak

(Adds detail, banks' reaction, comment by prosecutors, police)
By Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle
VIENNA, April 4 Austrian regulators are
investigating whether two banks named in an international data
leak followed procedures to prevent money laundering, one of the
firms having attracted attention for its lending to a
confectionery company owned by Ukraine's president.
The leaked "Panama Papers" cover a period over almost 40
years, from 1977 until last December, and allegedly show that
some companies domiciled in tax havens were being used for
suspected money laundering, arms and drug deals and tax evasion.
Two Austrian media groups that were among the more than 100
news organisations that jointly investigated the documents'
contents identified Raiffeisen Bank International and
Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg as companies named in the trove.
"We are verifying whether the banks did their work
thoroughly beforehand," a spokesman for Austrian financial
markets regulator FMA said, citing required checks on matters
such as the purpose of transactions and people involved.
"We are verifying that in the course of an on-site
inspection," he said, adding that the FMA can refer matters to
the criminal authorities if it suspects wrongdoing.
The Austrian news organisations involved in the
investigation, broadcaster ORF and weekly newspaper Falter,
reported a connection between Raiffeisen and the Roshen company
owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
The bank had made a loan of $115 million to Roshen secured
against the holdings of a company based in the British Virgin
Islands, Linquist Holdings Limited, ORF and Falter reported.
Raiffeisen said it had complied with legal provisions on the
prevention of money laundering but could not comment on specific
cases because of banking secrecy rules. There were also limits
to its ability to carry out checks, it said in a statement.
"As we are not a government institution, a thorough
screening of customers and transactions is not possible," said
Raiffeisen, which according to ORF and Falter performed similar
transactions involving Linquist and other offshore firms.
ORF said Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg -- majority-owned by the
province of Vorarlberg, which borders Liechtenstein and
Switzerland -- was connected to offshore firms through trustees
in Liechtenstein and much of the money trail led to Russia.
"At no point have we violated money-laundering stipulations
or sanctions, as legal stipulations are taken very seriously and
followed very fastidiously in our company," Hypo Vorarlberg said
in a statement.
The criminal investigations bureau, a branch of the Interior
Ministry, and the Austrian prosecutors' office in charge of
economic crimes and corruption said they had taken no action so
far as there was not enough concrete information.
(Editing by Keith Weir)