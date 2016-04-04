WRAPUP 6-World figures deny wrongdoing as 'Panama Papers' reveal offshore wealth

(Adds French financial prosecutors' probe, German finance
ministry, Ukraine president quote)
* Leak reveals tax havens of rich and powerful
* 'Biggest blow' to offshore business - investigator
* Russia says allegations part of anti-Putin campaign
* UK's Cameron says family finances a 'private matter'
By Kylie MacLellan and Elida Moreno
LONDON/PANAMA CITY, April 4 Governments across
the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by
the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of
documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting
up offshore companies.
The "Panama Papers" revealed financial arrangements of
global politicians and public figures including friends of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime
ministers of Britain, Iceland and Pakistan, and the president of
Ukraine.
While holding money in offshore companies is not illegal,
journalists who received the leaked documents said they could
provide evidence of wealth hidden for tax evasion, money
laundering, sanctions busting, drug deals or other crimes.
The law firm, Mossack Fonseca, which says it has set up more
than 240,000 offshore companies for clients around the globe,
denied any wrongdoing and called itself the victim of a campaign
against privacy.
The Kremlin said the documents contained "nothing concrete
and nothing new" while a spokesman for British Prime Minister
David Cameron said his late father's reported links to an
offshore company were a "private matter."
Financial prosecutors in France announced the opening of a
preliminary investigation for aggravated tax fraud.
Germany would also "pick up the ball" in the case, a Finance
Ministry spokesman said on Monday. Financial market watchdog
Bafin is looking into the matter, said a source close to the
regulator, which reports to the ministry.
Australia, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands were among
other countries which said they had begun investigating the
allegations based on more than 11.5 million documents. Banks
came under the spotlight over allegations that they helped
clients hide their wealth offshore.
A White House spokesman said that while he had no specific
comment on the leaked papers, "greater transparency allows us to
root out corruption."
The documents, covering a period from 1977 until last
December, were leaked to more than 100 news organisations around
the world, cooperating with the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based
network.
"I think the leak will prove to be probably the biggest blow
the offshore world has ever taken because of the extent of the
documents," ICIJ director Gerard Ryle said.
Government leaders around the world responded to the leaks
on Monday with denials or declining comment.
Pakistan denied any wrongdoing by the family of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif after his daughter and son were linked to
offshore companies.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko defended his commitment
to transparency after lawmakers called for an investigation into
allegations in the documents that he had used an offshore firm
to avoid tax. Poroshenko purportedly moved his confectionery
business, Roshen, to the British Virgin Islands in August 2014
as fighting between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists peaked.
"I believe I might be the first top official in Ukraine who
treats declaring of assets, paying taxes, conflict of interest
issues seriously," Poroshenko tweeted.
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson could not
immediately be reached for comment after ICIJ said he and his
wife were connected with a secretive company in an offshore
haven, which brought opposition calls for him to resign.
'MORALLY UNACCEPTABLE'
Britain's Guardian newspaper said the documents showed a
network of secret offshore deals and loans worth $2 billion led
to associates of Putin, including concert cellist Sergei
Roldugin, a childhood friend of the president. Reuters could not
confirm those details.
Putin's spokesman dismissed the reports, saying they aimed
to discredit him ahead of upcoming elections.
"This Putinophobia abroad has reached such a point that it
is in fact taboo to say something good about Russia, or about
any actions by Russia or any Russian achievements. But it's a
must to say bad things, a lot of bad things, and when there's
nothing to say, it must be concocted," the spokesman said.
The British government asked for a copy of the leaked data,
which could be embarrassing for Prime Minister Cameron, who has
spoken out against tax evasion and tax avoidance.
His late father, Ian Cameron, a wealthy stockbroker, is
mentioned in the files, alongside some members of his
Conservative Party, former Conservative lawmakers and party
donors, British media said.
Jennie Granger, head of enforcement and compliance at HM
Revenue and Customs, said the government would examine the
information "and act on it swiftly and appropriately."
Cameron's spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the
leader's family had money invested in offshore funds set up by
his father, saying it was a "private matter".
The opposition Labour Party's finance spokesman, John
McDonnell, tweeted: "Cameron promised and has failed to end tax
secrecy and crack down on 'morally unacceptable' offshore
schemes, real action is now needed."
The Australian Tax Office said it was investigating more
than 800 wealthy Mossack Fonseca clients and had linked more
than 120 of them to an associate offshore service provider
located in Hong Kong, which it did not name.
DATABASE 'HACK'
The head of Mossack Fonseca, Ramon Fonseca, has denied any
wrongdoing but said his firm had suffered a successful but
"limited" hack on its database. He described the hack and leak
as "an international campaign against privacy."
Fonseca, who until March was a senior government official in
Panama, told Reuters the firm had formed more than 240,000
offshore companies.
Media reports said the leaked data pointed to a link between
a member of global soccer body FIFA's ethics committee and a
Uruguayan soccer official who was arrested last year as part of
a U.S. probe into corruption in the sport.
The revelations drew an angry reaction from some quarters.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel questioned the morals of
the financial world.
"The greed of the super-rich is connected to the lack of
conscience in the banking and financial sector. Both damage the
trust in the rule of law," he told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The British-based Tax Justice Network said too many offshore
lawyers, accountants and bankers saw it as their role to shield
their clients from financial regulations designed to prevent
money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.
"Mossack Fonseca has been one of the giants of the offshore
world for decades. They had a reputation for extreme secrecy and
discretion on their clients' behalf, which needless to say was
attractive to many clients engaged in tax evasion, fraud, hiding
conflicts of interest, and other white collar crimes," director
John Christensen said in a statement.
The group said Panama was one of the most secretive havens
in the world, but little had been done by authorities
internationally to force improvements there or in many other
jurisdictions. The Central American country has declined to sign
up to global transparency rules.
Austria's financial markets regulator FMA is investigating
whether lenders Raiffeisen Bank International and Hypo
Landesbank Vorarlberg followed rules against money laundering
after they were named in the documents.
Raiffeisen said it had complied but could not comment on
specific cases. Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg had no comment.
In Brazil, the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said
politicians from seven parties were named as Mossack Fonseca
clients. They included politicians from Brazil's largest party,
the PMDB, which broke away from President Dilma Rousseff's
coalition last week, but no politicians from her Workers' Party.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Additional reporting by Andreas
Kroener in Frankfurt and Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin; Writing
by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool; Editing by Philippa Fletcher
and Meredith Mazzilli)