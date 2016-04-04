UPDATE 1-Swedish FSA investigates Nordea after Panama Papers leak

(Adds comment from Nordea CEO, additional quotes from FSA)
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) has contacted authorities in
Luxembourg for information related to allegations that Nordea
, the Nordic region's biggest bank, helped some clients
set up accounts in offshore tax havens.
The allegations against Nordea appeared in a leak of more
than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack
Fonseca, based in Panama.
While setting up offshore accounts is not necessarily
illegal it could be in breach of Swedish money laundering rules.
Nordea was found to have breached such rules last year and was
fined the maximum 50 million crowns ($6.1 mln) and handed a
severe warning by the FSA.
"We take this extremely seriously," said Christer Furustedt,
head of the FSA department that oversees major Swedish banks.
"If the media reports are correct and they set up
complicated structures to hide the actual beneficial owner then
that is hardly in line with the rules," he said.
Nordea said in a statement it would review all activities
relating to offshore accounts in Luxembourg.
The bank said it strongly denounced tax evasion and had
taken proactive measures since 2009 to ensure all customers'
holdings and income on their accounts were reported to the tax
authorities.
"However, we regret that we didn't have these procedures
already earlier," Nordea CEO Casper von Koskull said.
The FSA fined Nordea in May 2015 and said the bank had
severe shortcomings in its approach to combatting money
laundering and that a case could even be made for revoking
Nordea's banking licence.
