Swedish FSA investigates Nordea after Panama Papers leak

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has contacted authorities in Luxembourg to ask for information related to allegations that banking group Nordea helped some clients to set up accounts in offshore tax havens.
The information about Nordea was included in a leak of more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in Panama.
"We take this extremely seriously," said Christer Furustedt, head of the FSA department overseeing major Swedish banks.
Nordea was fined the maximum 50 million crowns ($6.14 million) in May 2015 for deficiencies in its approach to tackling money laundering. ($1 = 8.1424 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.