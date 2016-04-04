UPDATE 2-Norway calls corporate corruption summit after Panama Papers

(Releads on trade minister calling summit on corruption)
By Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, April 4 Norway's government invited the
heads of top company boards to talks on corruption as offshore
banking revelations added to a string of allegations over the
ethics of some of the country's largest firms.
The invitation follows the leak of more than 11.5 million
documents from the files of a Panama-based law firm, allegedly
showing how clients avoided tax or laundered money.
Among the leaked material on hundreds of thousands of
clients in multiple jurisdictions were revelations that top
Norwegian bank DNB helped customers set up offshore
companies in the Seychelles.
DNB, in which the state owns 34 percent, said it regretted
assisting about 40 customers in setting up the firms between
2006 and 2010, and that the practice had ended.
"It's the customers' responsibility to report their own
funds to tax authorities. Still, we believe we should not have
contributed to establishing these companies," Chief Executive
Rune Bjerke said.
"The structures could be abused for tax evasion."
Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a
statement on Monday she had invited board leaders of 30 firms to
the talks in June.
"There has recently been revealed several cases of
corruption and ethical issues in the broader sense. As owner we
have clear expectations to how the companies work with corporate
responsibility," she said.
"I want a status (report) on how the companies work to
prevent corruption and have therefore invited the chairmen of
the companies under my ministry to a meeting."
In July four former top executives at Yara, one of
the world's biggest nitrate fertiliser makers, were sentenced to
prison terms for paying bribes in Libya and India. They are
appealing.
A parliament committee is looking into cases concerning oil
firm Statoil, telecoms company Telenor and
aluminium producer Norsk Hydro about their own or their
affiliates' dealings in Angola, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
respectively.
All three firms, in which the state has stakes, have denied
wrongdoing.
Norsk Hydro said it expected it would attend the June
meeting.
"Speaking generally, we have a good dialogue with our
biggest owner (the state) and have had regular meetings with the
ministry about these issues," said a Norsk Hydro spokesman.
In a separate statement, the minister said bank DNB must now
provide a written explanation of its policy of helping clients
set up offshore companies.
"DNB says this should not have happened and that the bank
should not have participated. That I agree to," Maeland said.
Statoil was not invited to the June meeting as it is
supervised by the oil ministry, the trade ministry said.
Yara said it was not able to comment on Monday. DNB and
Telenor were not immediately available for comment.
