Norway regulator says bank revelations could undermine trust

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
OSLO, April 4 Revelations that top Norwegian bank DNB helped customers set up offshore companies in the Seychelles could undermine the general trust in the industry, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (FSA) said on Monday.
DNB's Seychelles activities were first reported by daily Aftenposten, quoting leaked documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.
"Customer arrangements of the kind that have now emerged can contribute to weakening the trust in affected banks and of the financial industry in general," FSA head Morten Baltzersen said in a statement.
The regulator will ask for an explanation from the boards of affected banks, he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.