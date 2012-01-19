UPDATE 1-New law boosts Pan American Silver's Argentina project

Jan 19 Pan American Silver Corp
said it will accelerate the development of its gold project in
the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina this year, after the
province lifted a ban on using sodium cyanide -- a critical
substance used to recover gold.
On Dec. 29, Rio Negro's provincial legislature passed a law
allowing the use of chemical substances in mineral processing.
"The previous legislation allowed open pit mining, it banned
the use of cyanide in mineral processing, effectively rendering
our Calcatreu gold project uneconomic," Chief Executive Geoff
Burns said.
Pan American said it has performed only a modest amount of
new work on the Calcatreu project since it acquired it in 2008,
and in 2011 it invested $1.7 million in the project.
In 2012, the company expects to intensify its diamond
drilling, metallurgical testing, environmental baseline studies
and preliminary engineering, as it works towards producing a
preliminary assessment and an environmental assessment for the
project.
According to a 2008 resource estimate, the project hosts an
indicated resource of 8 million tonnes grading 2.63 grammes per
tonne (gpt) of gold and 25.7 gpt silver, the company said.