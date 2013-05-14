Pan American Silver profit falls on higher costs

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 14 Pan American Silver Corp reported a drop in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as the silver producer was hit by higher costs and a charge on the sale of certain gold assets.
Net earnings were $20.1 million, or 13 cents a share, down from $50.2 million, or 47 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted to remove a non-cash charge related to the sale of three gold assets, earnings were 26 cents a share. On that basis, analysts' average estimate was 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $243 million on an increase in precious metal sales.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.