Pan American Silver loss widens on charge

TORONTO Feb 20 Pan American Silver Corp reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it took a $218.1 million noncash impairment charge on the value of its Dolores mine, linked to a drop in metal prices and higher taxes.

The net loss widened to $293.1 million, or $1.94 a share, from $31.5 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 22 percent to $192.4 million.
