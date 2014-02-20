UPDATE 1-Pan American Silver loss widens on charge, lower prices

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
TORONTO Feb 20 Pan American Silver Corp reported a much bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday because of a sharp drop in metal prices and a charge to write down the value of its Dolores mine.
The Vancouver-based company took a $218.1 million noncash, after-tax impairment charge on the mine, which is located in Mexico, due to a decline in prices and higher taxes.
The miner's average silver price dropped to $20.28 per ounce from $33.41.
However, Pan American's all-in sustaining cost of silver fell 33 percent to $17.03 per ounce sold.
Excluding the impairment charge and other items, the company posted a loss of $84.3 million, compared with a year-earlier profit of $55.1 million.
The net loss widened to $293.1 million, or $1.94 a share, from $31.5 million, or 18 cents a share.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $192.4 million.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.