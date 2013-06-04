REFILE-Panasonic to expand home appliance output if yen drops to 105 vs dollar

TOKYO, June 3 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said it will boost domestic production of washing machines and
other appliances to half of its overall output from about a
third should the yen weaken to 105 to the dollar, reversing a
strategy of shifting production offshore.
At 105 yen or lower it will cost less for Panasonic to build
appliances it sells in Japan rather than importing them from
factories abroad, Kazunori Takami, the head of the appliance
business, said at a press briefing in Osaka.
Since becoming president of Panasonic a year ago, Kazuhiko
Tsuga has made profitability a priority for Takami and other
division leaders.
A weakening yen has already spurred some foreign companies
including Apple Inc to raise prices as the currency
shift eats away at their income in Japan.