UPDATE 1-Panasonic to recall 43,000 PC batteries after three catch fire

(Adds context on Panasonic car batteries, comment from company
official)
TOKYO May 28 Panasonic Corp will
recall 43,140 battery packs used in notebook computers after
three incidents of the batteries overheating and catching fire,
the company said on Wednesday.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate said it will replace
the batteries free of charge after identifying a problem in the
manufacturing process between April and July of 2011.
Two of the incidents occurred in Japan and another in
Thailand, the company said in a statement. No one was injured,
it said.
Panasonic has been restructuring its business to shift its
focus from volatile consumer markets to more reliably profitable
industrial products, such as car batteries.
It is the prime supplier of lithium batteries to electric
automaker Tesla Motors Inc, and said last week that it
expects to become the sole manufacturer in Tesla's planned
multibillion-dollar U.S. battery factory.
Tesla uses a similar type of cell used by notebook
computers, but a Panasonic representative said the batteries
involved in the recall were different from those that it
supplies to Tesla and so there was no impact on the automaker.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Reiji Murai; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Matt Driskill)