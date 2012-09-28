版本:
Panasonic to issue up to $1.9 bln worth of straight bonds

TOKYO, Sept 28 Struggling Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will issue up to 150 billion yen ($1.93 billion) worth of straight bonds.

Panasonic said it will issue the bonds starting in October and use the proceeds to pay for maturing debt.

