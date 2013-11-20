版本:
中国
BRIEF-Panasonic to launch 5 new compact digital cameras next year-Nikkei

Nov 21 Nikkei: * Panasonic Corp to launch 5 new compact digital cameras next year, half of 2013, as it looks to return the segment to profitability by FY 2014-Nikkei * Source text -* Further company coverage
