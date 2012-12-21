版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 14:55 BJT

Panasonic to appeal EU ruling on cathode-ray tube cartel

TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Friday that it planned to appeal a decision by the European Commission to fine it and five other companies on charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Toshiba Corp, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in its biggest antitrust penalty.

