Sanyo Electric to sell digital camera business-Nikkei

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 13 Panasonic Corp unit Sanyo Electric Co is in talks to sell its digital camera business to an investment fund as early as this year, the Nikkei business daily said.
Sanyo, which has no camera brand of its own, supplies products on an original equipment manufacturing basis to several companies including Olympus Corp. Digital camera production reached about 11 million units in the year ended March 2011, the daily said.
Sanyo has sought potential buyers among domestic and overseas manufacturers, the Nikkei said. Negotiations proved difficult because the company's operations focus on the shrinking compact digital cameras market, the daily said.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.