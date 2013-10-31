Panasonic raises full-year operating profit forecast

TOKYO Oct 31 Panasonic raised its full-year
earnings forecast as expected, with strong sales of its
automotive systems and eco-friendly technology powering its
transformation into an industrial components supplier from a
consumer electronics brand.
Panasonic Corp increased its operating profit
forecast for the year to March to 270 billion yen ($2.75
billion) from a previous forecast of 250 billion yen. That
compares with expectations of 268.2 billion yen, the average of
19 analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
After a round of heavy restructuring that has seen Panasonic
pull out of plasma TVs, smartphones and downsize its chipmaking
segment, the Japanese company posted a net profit of 61.5
billion yen for the three months to September. That compares
with the mean estimate of 60.92 billion yen, according to five
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Panasonic said on Wednesday it would sharply increase its
supply lithium batteries to U.S. carmaker Tesla to nearly 2
billion cells in the four years to 2017, a big step up from the
200 million cells it is supposed to have provided over the two
years to this December.
The deal is testament to the speed with which Panasonic has
spun around its business after skipping its dividend a year
earlier for the first time in six decades. It had suffered $15
billion in net losses over the previous two years.
The company has also been active in selling off assets,
agreeing recently to the sale of 80 percent of its healthcare
unit to U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co for 165 billion yen.
On Thursday, Panasonic also raised its full-year net profit
forecast to 100 billion yen, against an average estimate of
75.52 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.