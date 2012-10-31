Panasonic to halt Europe smartphone sales, cut business units

TOKYO Oct 31 Panasonic Corp said it
will halt smartphone sales in Europe, freeze investment plans in
a Malaysian solar plant and consolidate domestic production of
small lithium batteries in a renewed round of restructuring.
The company will also reduce its number of business units to
56 from 88 as of next April, Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga
said in presentation slides distributed before a press briefing
on Wednesday.
The announcement followed the company's forecast of a nearly
$10 billion net loss for the year to March as it writes down
billions of dollars of goodwill and assets in its mobile and
energy units.