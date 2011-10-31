UPDATE 4-Panasonic sees $5.5 bln annual loss, worst in a decade

* Had previously forecast 30 bln yen net profit in year to
March
* Cost of restructuring, weak demand hurt outlook
* Sees achieving job-cut goal a year ahead of plan
* Shares down 31 pct year to date, versus 13 pct fall in
broader market
* Set to take 514 bln yen restructuring charge in year to
March
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese electronics maker
Panasonic Corp forecast an annual net loss of 420
billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut
unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned,
while battling a soaring yen and weak demand in the United
States and Europe.
Panasonic accelerated the pace of restructuring as it races
to shake off losses at its TV unit -- a problem it shares with
rival Sony -- and strips out overlapping businesses
after its buyout of subsidiary Sanyo.
In April, Panasonic said it would cut 17,000 jobs by March
2013, but the maker of Viera televisions and Lumix cameras
announced on Monday it now expects to reach its goal of slimming
its work force to 350,000 or fewer a year ahead of schedule.
Panasonic said it will stop liquid-crystal panel production
at its Mobara plant near Tokyo and is canceling its plans to
ship plasma-panel manufacturing equipment from another
mothballed plant to Shanghai to start production there, as it
aims to turn a profit on TVs in its next fiscal year.
One analyst said the dramatic slide in profits might not
lead to a sell-off of Panasonic's stock.
"The net loss of 420 billion yen includes an increase in the
cost of restructuring. It has lowered the assumed exchange rates
to 76 yen, which gives the company some buffer even if the
dollar slips from the current level after today's intervention,"
said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
"So even though it is reporting a loss, the market may think
all the negative factors have been priced in, especially given
that its share price has fallen about a third from around 1,200
yen at the beginning of this year."
Panasonic said it would incur 514 billion yen in
restructuring costs, about half of it in the TV business, for
the year to March, compared with an earlier forecast of 110
billion yen.
The Japanese government intervened in the currency market
for the second time in less than three months after the yen hit
another record high against the dollar on Monday, selling yen to
counter speculative trading that officials say is hurting the
world's No.3 economy.
Panasonic's annual loss, which will be its second biggest
ever, compares with the company's previous forecast for a net
profit of 30 billion yen in the year to March 2012 and last
year's net profit of 74 billion yen.
Shares of the company closed 2.1 percent lower before the
results. They have fallen 31 percent so far this year, compared
with a 13 percent decline in the broader market .
'BIRTH PANGS OF NEW STRATEGY'
"What we need to tackle is the television and related
semiconductor businesses," Chief Financial Officer Makoto
Uenoyama told reporters.
"If we downsize these, our profits will be completely
different," he added, calling the forecast losses "the birth
pangs of switching to a new strategy." Panasonic is trying to
switch emphasis from consumer technology to energy and
environmental technology, such as rechargeable batteries.
The company cut its full-year operating profit forecast to
130 billion yen from 270 billion yen.
That is far below market expectations of a 225 billion yen
profit, based on the average estimate of 21 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also slashed its estimate for annual TV sales to 19
million sets from 25 million.
Sony said on Monday it will split its television business
into three divisions to make operations more accountable as part
of efforts to turn around the loss-making business.
For July-September, Panasonic reported an operating profit
of 42 billion yen, beating its own forecast of 4.4 billion yen
profit, but falling short of analysts' average estimate of 50
billion yen. It had reported an operating profit of 85.2 billion
yen a year earlier.
For the remainder of the business year, Panasonic estimates
a dollar-yen rate of 76 yen and a rate of 105 yen against the
euro.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese yen)
