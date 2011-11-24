UPDATE 1-Panasonic to sell smartphones in Europe - Nikkei

Nov 25 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp plans to take another stab at the mobile phone business abroad, this time by selling smartphones in Europe from next spring, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company, which is in talks with a major telecommunications firm operating in European countries, also plans to bring its smartphones to North America and Asia, the newspaper said.

Panasonic Mobile Communications Co will develop and sell smartphones running Google Inc's Android operating system, and the phones will be assembled at a group factory in Southeast Asia or by an electronics manufacturing service, the Nikkei said.

The company aims to sell 7.5 million mobile phones abroad in fiscal 2015 -- half its overall shipments of these products, the daily said.

Panasonic withdrew from mobile phone business in Europe and China in fiscal 2005 because of stiff price competition and other factors. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)