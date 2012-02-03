CORRECTED-UPDATE 8-Panasonic headed for record $10 bln annual loss

* FY net loss forecast at 780 bln yen
* Hurt by write-down of Sanyo acquisition, TV restructuring
* Sees small FY operating profit
* Sony, Panasonic shares up; Sony boosted by new CEO
By Tim Kelly and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Panasonic Corp warned
of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss, joining beleaguered
rivals Sony and Sharp in a sea of red ink as they struggle to
fix their broken TV businesses and show they have not lost their
way.
Panasonic's forecast loss of 780 billion yen ($10.2
billion) for the year to March dwarfed expectations, and is
almost all due to restructuring charges and writedowns for its
Sanyo Electric unit.
At a press briefing in Tokyo on Friday, Panasonic President
Fumio Ohtsubo apologised for the unprecedented loss. "I feel the
responsibility for the huge amount," he said.
He gave no sign, however, that he would step aside to let
someone else try to revamp the sprawling consumer electronics
giant, as Sony's boss Howard Stringer has done.
Sony on Thursday pressed its reset button after warning of a
bigger-than-expected annual loss, announcing that Kazuo Hirai
will take over from Stringer as CEO in April, triggering an 8
percent jump in its share price on Friday, its biggest one-day
percentage gain in almost a year.
"We will accelerate our profit structure reform and make
sure we achieve a V-shaped performance improvement in the next
business year," Ohtsubo told reporters instead.
Together, Panasonic, Sony and Sharp Corp expect to
lose $17 billion this year, highlighting the savaging of Japan's
electronics industry by foreign rivals led by South Korea's
Samsung Electronics, weak demand and a strong yen.
With TVs becoming smart - linked to other devices like
tablets and smartphones - an inability by Panasonic to win in
the TV market risks hobbling sales across their wider consumer
electronics line-up.
Panasonic trimmed its forecast for the number of flat-screen
TVs it will sell by 1 million to 18 million sets.
"They don't seem like a company that's progressing towards a
particular goal," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO and president of
Fukoku Capital, which managed assets worth $7.6 billion as of
last March.
"What exactly is this company good at? What does it want to
do? They don't have answers to these questions."
Panasonic, which is in the process of shedding 17,000 jobs
by end-March, also missed third-quarter market forecasts, diving
to a loss of 197.6 billion yen from a profit a year earlier,
much of the damage coming from the TV business.
TV HERE TO STAY
Ohtsubo dismissed any suggestion he will ditch the TV
business.
"I don't think it's a business that has lost its growth
potential," he said. Panasonic, he explained, wanted to "develop
TV in a different manner" by exploring growth in sales to
businesses, such as high-quality monitors for hospitals, rather
than direct to more fickle retail consumers.
Yet, even with expansion into niche markets, the living-room
market still dominates and the near-term outlook for TV sales is
grim.
By 2015, annual global sales of liquid crystal TVs will
contract by 8 percent to $92 billion, forecasts flat panel
industry research company DisplaySearch. Worse still, plasma
sets, a market that Panasonic dominates, will shrink 38 percent
to $7 billion.
If Panasonic's market share "keeps shrinking by 10 percent
or so, they may need to prepare some more restructuring," said
Shiro Mikoshiba, analyst at Nomura Holdings in Tokyo.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the debt ratings of
Panasonic and Sony last month and retained a negative outlook
for both, citing their continued TV losses.
SANYO WRITE DOWN
It's not only TVs, though, that pose a risk to profits and
are keeping investors away from Panasonic shares, say analysts.
Panasonic shares initially fell on Friday, extending a slide
to their lowest in more than 30 years, but later rallied to
close 1.2 percent higher ahead of the quarterly results, likely
helped in part by the jump in Sony shares.
Punching a big hole in Panasonic's finances, and adding to
514 billion yen in restructuring costs, is a 250 billion yen
goodwill writedown from the 2009 acquisition of rival Sanyo,
bought as part of a strategy to focus more on
business-to-business markets such as auto components and green
technologies.
If that business performs poorly, analysts say there could
be a need for a bigger write-off.
"On its balance sheet, Sanyo's goodwill comes to 900 billion
yen. That's really, really big and we know the situation of the
battery business is really, really terrible," Nomura's Mikoshiba
said before the earnings release.
"Panasonic's previous record net loss in 2001/02 was because
of the impact of a sudden slump in PCs after the IT bubble
burst, but there was hope then for growth in flat-screen TVs,"
said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager for investment research at
SBI Securities.
"This time, and not just for Panasonic, it doesn't feel like
they've got rid of all the rot."
Ohtsubo said he had no regrets over buying Sanyo. The
acquisition, he insisted, "provided clarity about the future
course of Panasonic."
SILVER LININGS
"One silver lining is that there is investment being made
for the future," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
"You could take the added restructuring costs as a serious
move by the company to reform and improve its business. You
could look at this as the bottom, to show all the losses and
then move aggressively towards the next quarter," he said.
Panasonic does expect to make an operating profit - which
excludes one off items such as restructuring charges - though
this is now seen at just 30 billion yen, down from a previous
130 billion yen. Last year, Panasonic logged an operating profit
of 305 billion yen.
Ohtsubo took up much of his earnings presentation talking
about the company's most profitable parts: its refrigerators,
washing machines and other household appliances, which increased
quarterly operating profit by more than 8 percent to 26 billion
yen, with an operating margin of 8 percent.
Next year, Ohtsubo promised more products to attract global
consumers. The firm already sells a wide range of items from
shavers, massage chairs and the more traditional kitchen
appliances to bicycle pumps, fax machines, light bulbs, nose
hair trimmers and lighted toilet seats.