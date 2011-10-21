Panasonic to drop planned Japan solar panel plant -source

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 21 Panasonic Corp is to drop a plan to convert a television panel plant in Japan into a solar panel factory, due to ever-harsher competition and the disadvantage of the strong yen, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The company is also in talks with public-private venture Japan Display about selling a liquid-crystal display TV panel plant at Mobara, two sources with knowledge of the matter said
Panasonic had planned to convert its Amagasaki No. 1 TV panel plant to solar panel use and export the plasma TV panel manufacturing equipment for use at a plant in Shanghai, but will drop the plan and halt panel production.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.