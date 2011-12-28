版本:
中国
2011年 12月 29日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Panasonic to make LED lights in China-NIKKEI

DEC 29 - Dec 29 (Reuters) - PANASONIC : * To make led lights in China for sale in local market from next year-NIKKEI * Production may begin in current fiscal year by converting some production lines at Beijing,Hangzhou factories-NIKKEI

