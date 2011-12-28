CORRECTED-BRIEF-Panasonic to make LED lights in China-NIKKEI

BRIEF-Medtronic announces Health Canada licence for drug-coated balloon
DEC 29 - Dec 29 (Reuters) - PANASONIC : * To make led lights in China for sale in local market from next year-NIKKEI * Production may begin in current fiscal year by converting some production lines at Beijing,Hangzhou factories-NIKKEI
* Fir Tree Inc reports a 6 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kT2xyp) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Prudential Financial Inc will continue to follow current U.S. financial rules, despite reviews of those rules mandated by President Donald Trump's administration, the insurer's chairman and chief executive, John Strangfeld, said on Thursday.