Panasonic to cut 5,000 workers from automotive and industrial division

TOKYO May 30 Panasonic Corp said it
will cut around 5,000 workers from its automotive and industrial
division in a bid to bolster its operating profit margin over
the next three years to a 5 percent minimum set by the company's
president, Kazuhiko Tsuga.
The division, which covers automotive components,
semiconductors, production machinery and other devices, employs
110,000 people, around a third of Panasonic's workforce. The
business is at the forefront of Tsuga's strategy to shift
Panasonic away from consumer electronics to building gadgets and
machinery it sells to other companies.
"A reduction in labour costs will be a big part of our plan
to improve profitability," Yoshihiko Yamada, the head of the
automotive and industrial division said during a presentation to
analysts and investors in Tokyo.