CORRECTED-KKR to buy Panasonic Healthcare in $1.67 bln deal

Sept 27 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has agreed with Panasonic Corp to buy Panasonic
Healthcare Co Ltd for 165 billion yen ($1.67 billion), the U.S.
company said on Friday.
After the deal, KKR will retain an 80 percent stake in the
venture, while Panasonic Corp will have a 20 percent stake. Both
the companies will cooperate in the management of Panasonic
Healthcare, it said.
"Japan is a very important and attractive market for KKR,
and our experienced team on the ground in Japan looks forward to
leveraging KKR's global expertise and experience to make this a
highly successful partnership," KKR founder Henry Kravis said in
a statement.
Panasonic Healthcare is involved in the manufacturing and
sale of blood glucose monitoring meters and sensors for
diabetics.
