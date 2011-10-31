Panasonic : to book impairment loss on LCD plant

Oct 31 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp
said on Monday it will book an impairment loss on its
liquid crystal panel factory at Himeji in western Japan.
Panasonic slashed its annual outlook to a $5.5 billion net
loss, its worst in a decade, as restructuring costs soared and
weak demand in the United States and Europe eroded income.
The 420 billion yen loss, which would be its second-biggest
loss ever, compares with the company's previous forecast for a
net profit of 30 billion yen in the year to March 2012 and last
year's net profit of 74 billion yen. It slashed its estimate for
annual TV sales to 19 million sets from 25 million.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)