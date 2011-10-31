Panasonic : to book impairment loss on LCD plant

Oct 31 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Monday it will book an impairment loss on its liquid crystal panel factory at Himeji in western Japan.

Panasonic slashed its annual outlook to a $5.5 billion net loss, its worst in a decade, as restructuring costs soared and weak demand in the United States and Europe eroded income.

The 420 billion yen loss, which would be its second-biggest loss ever, compares with the company's previous forecast for a net profit of 30 billion yen in the year to March 2012 and last year's net profit of 74 billion yen. It slashed its estimate for annual TV sales to 19 million sets from 25 million. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)