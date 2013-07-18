Three manufacturers to plead guilty to price fixing -U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 18 Panasonic Corp, its affiliate Sanyo Electric Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd agreed to plead guilty to separate price-fixing allegations involving automotive parts and battery cells, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Panasonic agreed to pay about a $45.8 million criminal fine, Sanyo agreed to pay $10.7 million and LG Chem $1.1 million, the department said in a statement.