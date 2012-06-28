Panasonic: OLED TV price won't fall to LCD level soon

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Panasonic Corp
does not expect prices of its next generation OLED (organic
light emitting diode) televisions to fall to levels seen for LCD
televisions for a considerable time, its new president told
reporters on Thursday.
Panasonic and Japanese rival TV maker Sony Corp
said this week they will cooperate to make the OLED sets as they
compete against Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG
Electronics.
Kazuhiro Tsuga, who was appointed new president of Panasonic
on Wednesday, has said one of his main missions will be to speed
up decision-making, and he pledged to get Panasonic's ailing TV
business back on a firm footing within two years.