Moody's downgrades Panasonic to Baa3/P-3;continues review on P-3

HONG KONG Nov 20 Moody's Investors Service has
downgraded the long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer
ratings of Panasonic Corporation to Baa3 from Baa1, as well as
its shelf registration to
(P)Baa3 from (P)Baa1.
The ratings outlook is negative.
Moody's has also downgraded the short-term ratings of its
supported subsidiaries, Panasonic Finance (America) Inc and
Panasonic Finance (Europe) Plc, to Prime-3 from Prime-2.
Moody's continues its review for downgrade on the Prime-3
short-term ratings.
These rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on 1 November.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects Moody's increasing concern that
structural challenges in the consumer electronics industry, in
particular digital AV products, mobile phones, devices, and
batteries, as well as adverse economic conditions, will continue
to pressure the earnings and cash flow of Panasonic and other
Japanese consumer electronics companies.
Panasonic will continue to face challenges to improve its
profitability, cash flow, and leverage significantly. Its
expected large net loss in FYE03/2013-- due to asset write-offs
-- will also damage the company's
balance sheet.
Moody's expects its consolidated operating margin to stay at
around 1%
and adjusted debt/EBITDA to exceed 4.5x. Adjusted debt/book
capitalization is expected to increase to around 65%.
The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's view that
challenging
market conditions will continue to hinder the timely recovery of
Panasonic's financial profile. Panasonic may need to undertake
additional
restructuring measures in some of its more difficult business
segments to
restore its earnings in the coming 12-18 months, which will
further
pressure its leverage and balance sheet.
Moody's expects that the operating margins of Panasonic's
digital AV products, systems & communications, devices, and
batteries businesses -- representing about 45% of consolidated
sales before eliminations in
FYE03/2012 -- are likely to stay at 0%-1%.
An expected decline in sales -- because of mature key products,
weak consumer sentiment, continued price declines, and
decreasing market share -- will largely offset the effects of
restructuring over the past year, such as the reduction in the
number of panel factories and employees in Japan.
Panasonic's competitive positions for these products will
continue to erode because of their high cost structures, which
are primarily the result of a strong yen, robust competition
with Korean and Chinese makers, a lack of product
differentiation, and their relatively weak presence in the
growing emerging markets.
Even though the relatively stable home appliances and
eco-solutions businesses generate operating margins of over 3%
(representing about 30% of consolidated sales in FYE03/2012),
the company's consolidated operating margins are likely to stay
at around 1%. The company's consolidated operating margin in
FYE03/2012 was 0.6%.
The boycott of Japanese products by some Chinese consumers due
to the recent diplomatic row between China and Japan further
increases the uncertainty over Panasonic's ability to restore
earnings.
Moody's recognizes the positive benefits of Panasonic's plans to
focus on appliances and eco-solutions and to reduce its exposure
to the more volatile digital products and devices businesses.
However, this will involve a fundamental shift in its business
models, requiring time, investments, and potentially, additional
restructuring costs.
Given weak operating cash flow, Panasonic has announced plans to
reduce its debt by decreasing capital expenditures, focusing on
working capital control, and enhancing sales of its non-core
assets. Such deleveraging efforts will help improve its leverage
in the coming 1-2 years; adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to
decline to 4.5x-5.0x from over 5.0x in FYE03/2012.
The company has adequate liquidity. As of September 2012,
Panasonic held about JPY470 billion in cash and deposits as well
as JPY600 billion in unused commitment lines against its
short-term debt of about JPY650 billion.
Nevertheless, its short-term debt remains high, at JPY650
billion, up from about JPY400 billion in September 2011. Its net
debt also increased to about JPY1.1 trillion in September 2012
from approximately JPY740 billion in September 2011.
Moody's has also downgraded the short-term ratings of the
commercial paper (CP) programs of Panasonic's supported foreign
financial subsidiaries to Prime-3 from Prime-2 to reflect its
weakened financial profile.
Moody's will continue its review for downgrade the Prime-3
short-term ratings to assess the strength of credit enhancements
and alternate liquidity for the CP programs, although there is
no immediate liquidity concern as discussed earlier. The current
Prime-3 short-term ratings are fully reflective of the company's
long-term Baa3 credit strength.
Moody's review will focus on the details of the keepwell or
support agreements from Panasonic which are not considered to be
as strong as a
guarantee, in terms of support. In addition, Moody's will
reassess the
liquidity arrangements supporting each CP program.
Moody's notes that Panasonic's stable relationships with its
major banks
are also an important rating consideration, leading to a
two-notch uplift
of its long-term ratings from its fundamental creditworthiness,
as is the
case with other leading Japanese companies.
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of its long-term ratings
is
unlikely in the short term. However, the ratings outlook could
revert to
stable if Panasonic can increase its earnings and cash flow and
reduce
leverage significantly.
The recovery of profitability in its low-margin businesses, such
as
digital AV products, mobile phones, devices, and batteries, is
key to
improving the company's financial profile.
Moody's will consider changing the outlook to stable if
Panasonic can
improve its operating margin to over 1.0%, and reduce adjusted
debt/EBITDA to less than 4.5x on a sustained basis, as well as
generate
sustainable and stable free cash flow.
The ratings could face downward pressure if the company fails to
improve
its overall earnings and cash flow as a result of (1) further
weaknesses
in margins for its digital AV products, mobile phones, devices,
and
batteries businesses and (2) significant declines in earnings
from other
core businesses, such as appliances and eco-solutions, or if the
company
fails to reduce debt substantially.
If Panasonic fails to maintain an operating profit and its
adjusted
debt/EBITDA at below 5.0x, Moody's would consider a further
downgrade.
In addition, changes in Moody's assessment on the strength of
potential
extraordinary support as a result of the unique support system
in Japan
could lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in rating Panasonic was the Asian
Consumer
Electronics Industry Methodology published in December 2010.
Please see
the Credit Policy page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Panasonic Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, is one of the
world's
leading manufacturers of consumer electronics products.
