Panasonic to sell 3 Japan chip factories to Israel's TowerJazz -sources

TOKYO Nov 27 Japan's Panasonic Corp
will sell three domestic semiconductor factories to Israel's
TowerJazz as early as the current business year ending
March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
bringing the embattled electronics giant closer to completing
the overhaul of its loss-making businesses.
Panasonic is also in talks with another company to sell its
five overseas chip plants, the sources said on Wednesday,
declining to be identified because the information is not public
yet.
Panasonic said in a statement it was studying various
options for its chip business but that nothing had been decided.