版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 27日 星期三 08:00 BJT

Panasonic to sell 3 Japan chip factories to Israel's TowerJazz -sources

TOKYO Nov 27 Japan's Panasonic Corp will sell three domestic semiconductor factories to Israel's TowerJazz as early as the current business year ending March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, bringing the embattled electronics giant closer to completing the overhaul of its loss-making businesses.

Panasonic is also in talks with another company to sell its five overseas chip plants, the sources said on Wednesday, declining to be identified because the information is not public yet.

Panasonic said in a statement it was studying various options for its chip business but that nothing had been decided.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐