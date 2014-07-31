BRIEF-Panasonic to invest in Tesla Gigafactory in stages - CFO

BRIEF-SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
July 31 Panasonic Corp :
* Will invest in Tesla Motors Inc's Gigafactory in stages, watching auto demand - CFO Hideaki Kawai
* Ultimately a big investment could be necessary for Tesla battery factory - Kawai Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
* Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc's series e preferred shares, as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)