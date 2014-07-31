版本:
中国
2014年 7月 31日

BRIEF-Panasonic to invest in Tesla Gigafactory in stages - CFO

July 31 Panasonic Corp :

* Will invest in Tesla Motors Inc's Gigafactory in stages, watching auto demand - CFO Hideaki Kawai

* Ultimately a big investment could be necessary for Tesla battery factory - Kawai Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
