Panasonic to raise $3.9 bln, partly to finance Tesla plant investment

TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said on Friday it would raise up to 400 billion yen ($3.86
billion) in corporate bonds, partly because it needs to bring
forward its investment in a Tesla Motors Inc battery
factory.
Panasonic plans to respond to brisk demand for the electric
car maker's upcoming Model 3 sedan, Senior Managing Director
Hideaki Kawai told reporters after the company reported
earnings.
"In the near term, strategic investment (from the money
raised) would be mostly in Tesla's Gigafactory. There is a need
to speed up investment," Kawai said.
($1 = 103.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)