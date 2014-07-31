Panasonic reaches agreement on Tesla battery factory

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TOKYO, July 31 Panasonic Corp and Tesla Motors Inc said on Thursday that they have agreed to a partnership to construct a large-scale battery plant planned by Tesla in the United States, known as the Gigafactory.
Under the agreement, Tesla will prepare, provide and manage the land while Panasonic will manufacture and supply cylindrical lithium-ion cells and invest in the equipment, machinery and other manufacturing tools, they said in a joint statement.
The companies did not provide an investment amount. A source told Reuters this week that Panasonic planned to initially invest about 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in the plant. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.