CHIBA, Japan Oct 4 Panasonic Corp's sales are not going as well as initially planned due to Europe's damaging effect on the global economy, its president said on Tuesday.

Panasonic President Fumio Ohtsubo also told reporters that European sales were below year-ago levels, while sales in emerging economies were strong but their outlook not as bullish as previously expected.

Ohtsubo was speaking at Japan's biggest consumer electronics show, CEATEC in Chiba, close to Tokyo.