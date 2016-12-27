Panasonic to hold briefing at 0830 GMT on solar cell business

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
TOKYO Dec 27 Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday that it will hold a news briefing at 5:30 p.m. in Japan (0830 GMT) on its solar cell business.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate did not elaborate. The Nikkei business daily reported last week that the company would sign a contract to supply Tesla Motors Inc with solar panels from plants in Japan and Malaysia.
Tesla said in October it would collaborate with Panasonic, its longstanding battery partner, to manufacture solar cells and panels at a New York factory. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.