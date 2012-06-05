Panasonic to provide Olympus with up to 50 bln yen in capital-Kyodo

TOKYO, June 6 Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to Olympus Corp in a move that will make Panasonic the top shareholder in the company, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal, Kyodo news agency reported.

Panasonic, a leading electronics maker struggling with sluggish TV sales, aims to secure a new source of revenue by forming an alliance with Olympus in its mainline operation of medical devices, Kyodo said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the move.