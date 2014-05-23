Panasonic wants to be sole battery cell maker at Tesla project -exec

OSAKA, Japan May 23 Panasonic Corp
wants to be the exclusive producer of lithium-ion battery cells
at U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc's planned
multibillion-dollar battery factory, a senior executive of the
Japanese company said on Friday.
Yoshio Ito, senior managing executive officer and president
of the Japanese firm's automotive and industrial division, said
that Panasonic had no timeframe for deciding on investing in the
project, but that any expenditure in the current business year
to next March would be small.
Tesla is planning to build a factory in the United States
producing lithium-ion batteries from 2017 that it estimates will
cost $4 billion to $5 billion. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk
told analysts early this month that his company expected
Panasonic to be the sole producer of cells at the factory,
although other partners may be involved in supplying raw
materials.
Panasonic, the prime supplier of lithium-ion batteries to
the U.S. firm, signed a contract last October to increase its
supply to nearly 2 billion battery cells in the four years to
2017.
