Panasonic: to supply batteries for Toyota Prius hybrid

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 29 Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it would supply lithium ion batteries for Toyota Motor Corp's Prius plug-in hybrid vehicle, whose Japan launch was announced the same day.
The announcement marks the first time for Panasonic to supply its lithium-ion batteries for a mass production plug-in-hybrid vehicle.
Panasonic bought out subsidiary Sanyo, a big player in rechargeable batteries, in a bid to shift focus from consumer electronics to energy and environmental technology.
Toyota, the pioneer of gasoline-electric hybrid cars, said it aims to sell 35,000 to 40,000 of the Prius PHV cars annually in Japan, where deliveries will begin Jan. 30. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.