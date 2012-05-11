版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 14:23 BJT

Panasonic expects to sell 15.5 mln flat screen TVs in 2012/13

Osaka Japan May 11 Japan's Panasonic Corp on Friday said it expects to sell 15.5 million flat screen televisions this fiscal year, down from 17.5 million units in the year that ended in March.

