TOKYO Oct 20 Panasonic plans to stop production at a plasma TV panel plant in Japan by the end of the financial year in March 2012 and lay off about 1,000 people, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

As well as halting the Amagasaki No. 3 plant, Panasonic is also considering selling off a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Mobara in Chiba prefecture, next to Tokyo, the source said. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Isabel Reynolds)