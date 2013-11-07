PanAust sees PNG project transforming it into top copper producer

SYDNEY Nov 7 Australia-listed miner PanAust Ltd
said its acquisition of an exploration project in Papua
New Guinea from Glencore Xstrata could transform it
into one of the world's top independent copper producers.
PanAust has a market capitalisation of A$1.17 billion ($1.11
billion), dwarfed by a $24 billion capitalisation for Southern
Copper Corp, the biggest independent copper producer.
But the Australian miner is benefiting from moves by big
mining companies to sell off undeveloped assets and tighten
their belts after a cooling of the commodities boom.
PanAust last week agreed to buy 80 percent of the Frieda
River copper project in Papua New Guinea from Glencore Xstrata
for $125 million.
It expects to spend between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion to
develop a mine initially producing only 100,000 tonnes of copper
annually -- mid-sized by sector rankings.
Less than a year ago, Xstrata put the capital spending
estimate for Frieda River at $5.6 billion.
Xstrata had big plans for Frieda River, which was being
designed to yield 300,000 tonnes of copper a year ahead of a
decision to merge with Glencore and trim down via asset sales.
The merger was completed in May 2013.
If PanAust reaches the scales envisioned by Xstrata, it
would out-produce many of the world's biggest mines, including
BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam lode in Australia.
Xstrata invested more than $250 million in Frieda River and
the work undertaken should help PanAust meet its initial
production targets.
PanAust agreed to buy the project only after determining it
could be developed on a smaller scale, according to Managing
Director Gary Stafford.
"Because it is such a big resource, there will be
opportunities to build the business and leverage off that
world-class scale deposit," Stafford told reporters.
PanAust is one of only two companies mining copper in Laos.
It has set an annual production target of 90,000 tonnes of
copper in concentrate in Laos in 2018, up nearly a third from
the 62,000-65,000 tonnes it expects to mine this year from its
Phu Kham deposit.
Under a five-year plan, PanAust could be the world's
sixth-largest independent copper producer immediately behind
Kazakhmys, Kazakhstan's biggest copper producer,
according to Stafford.
Stafford said he was undeterred by concerns of flickering
resource nationalism in Papua New Guinea.
PanAust reached the deal with Glencore Xstrata within weeks
of Papua New Guinea's parliament passing laws allowing the
government to take full ownership of the neighbouring Ok Tedi
copper mine.
After meeting with Prime Minister Paul O'Neill and
discussing Ok Tedi, Stafford said he was convinced Papua New
Guinea wasn't threatening foreign investors.
"I was happy with his explanation and in that context it was
a one-off," Stafford said.
Once the deal is concluded, PanAust will own 80 percent of
Frieda River and Australia-listed Highlands Pacific 20
percent. The Papua New Guinea government has a right to acquire
a 30 percent stake in the project.