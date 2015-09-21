Pandora wins round at U.S. Copyright Office

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Pandora said on Monday that it was pleased that the U.S. Copyright Office agreed that Pandora's pact with Merlin Network, a global rights agency for independent musicians, was admissible as a benchmark in Copyright Royalty Board proceedings.
In August 2014, Pandora, an Internet radio company, reached an agreement with Merlin over royalties to be paid in the United States.
"We look forward to the certainty that December's decision will bring, and are prepared to thrive in a number of potential outcomes," said Dave Grimaldi, Pandora's director of public affairs, in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.