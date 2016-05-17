Corvex discloses large Pandora stake, pushes for sale-letter

May 16 Corvex Management disclosed on Monday
that it owns 9.9 percent of Pandora Media Inc and urged
the internet music streaming company to explore a sale.
Corvex is run by Keith Meister, a protégé of billionaire
activist investor Carl Icahn, and said in the letter to
Pandora's board that it had been meeting with the company's
management in recent months. It had withdrawn a plan to replace
members of its board but said it now believes Pandora should
hire an investment bank to help the company explore its
strategic options including a sale.
"We have become increasingly concerned that the company may
be pursuing a costly and uncertain business plan...," Corvex
said. "It remains our firm belief that the company should
immediately explore the potential value to shareholders that
could be realized in a sale transaction.
Corvex owns about 22.7 million shares in the company, making
it the largest shareholder.
Pandora did not immediately respond to a request for comment
Monday regarding Corvex's letter.
Oakland, California-based Pandora has faced tough
competition from music-streaming rivals such as Spotify, Apple
Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com
and has failed to turn an annual profit as a public
company. Its shares are down more than 25 percent this year.
Analysts have said Pandora, which had a market
capitalization of $2.29 billion on Monday, could be an
acquisition target for larger media or Internet companies
looking to beef up their online music offerings.
Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren, a former musician who
spearheaded Pandora's music algorithm technology, returned to
the company March 28, squashing some investors' hopes the
company could be sold.
Westergren told Reuters on April 15, "If you want to sell a
company, you don't do that by spending half a billion on
acquisitions and hiring a new CEO."
Unlike other streaming services, which have negotiated deals
with record labels to allow listeners to pick songs, Pandora has
acted more like a radio station, delivering a stream of songs
that match a genre or artist but not allowing customers to make
specific selections.
As on-demand services catch on, Pandora is now playing
catch-up and negotiating with record labels for the licenses it
needs to offer such a service.
(additional reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)