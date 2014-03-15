U.S. judge will not change Pandora's songwriters licensing rate

| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 A federal judge has left
stable the rate U.S. Internet radio service Pandora Media Inc
must pay songwriters to license their music, a performing
rights organization said Friday.
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers
said the judge following a non-jury trial set Pandora's rate to
license songs registered with the association at 1.85 percent
for five years through 2015.
The rate, set by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in
Manhattan, left the royalty at the current rate paid by Pandora.
Pandora had sought a rate of as low as 1.7 percent.
But the judge also appears to have rejected an escalating
rate structure proposed by ASCAP. The group sought to have
Pandora pay 1.85 percent for 2011 to 2012; 2.5 percent for 2013;
and 3 percent for 2014 to 2015, according to court filings.
While ASCAP acknowledged not getting the rate it sought, the
organization nonetheless said it was pleased the judge did not
adopt Pandora's argument that it should pay the 1.7 percent rate
that commercial radio stations pay.
"Streaming is growing in popularity - and so is the value of
music on that platform," John LoFrumento, the chief executive of
ASCAP, said in a statement. "We are pleased the court recognized
the need for Pandora to pay a higher rate than traditional radio
stations."
But LoFrumento added that the decision demonstrated a need
to review the entire regulatory structure for how the U.S.
government regulates licensing to "to reflect the realities of
today's music landscape."
Cote's ruling remains under seal. In an order Friday, the
judge acknowledged having decided the rate and directed the
parties to tell her by Tuesday what parts of her ruling should
be redacted.
Pandora in a statement said it was "aware that Judge Cote
issued an order today under seal, but we cannot comment until it
is publicly released."
The ruling came in a 2012 lawsuit by Pandora against ASCAP
over what constituted "reasonable" licensing fees.
Under a 1941 antitrust consent decree, ASCAP's rates are
subject to review by the federal court in Manhattan when
disputes arise.
The New York-based non-profit has membership of about 500,00
members composers, songwriters, lyricists and music publishers
and represents artists including Duke Ellington, Katy Perry,
George Gershwin and Jay-Z.
Royalties are a major cost for Pandora, with licensing
representing 54 percent of its total revenue in 2013.
Pandora said that for the eleven months ended Dec. 31, 2013,
it spent 4 percent of its revenue licensing the public
performance of musical works from organizations representing
songwriters like ASCAP.
The case is In re: Petition of Pandora Media Inc, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-08035.