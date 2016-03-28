版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Pandora founder Westergren comes back as CEO

March 28 Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc appointed founder Tim Westergren as its chief executive officer to replace Brian McAndrews.

The company also appointed independent board member Jim Feuille as its new chairman.

Westergren, who co-founded the service in 2000, also served as company's chief executive and president earlier from May 2002 to July 2004. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐