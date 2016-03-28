Pandora founder Westergren comes back as CEO

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc appointed founder Tim Westergren as its chief executive officer to replace Brian McAndrews.
The company also appointed independent board member Jim Feuille as its new chairman.
Westergren, who co-founded the service in 2000, also served as company's chief executive and president earlier from May 2002 to July 2004. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: