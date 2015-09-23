版本:
Pandora says has paid $500 mln in artist royalties in past year

Sept 23 Internet radio service Pandora Media Inc said it paid nearly $500 million in artist royalties over the past 12 months, bringing the total to more than $1.5 billion in about 10 years.

"It took us nearly nine years to generate the first billion dollars in royalties, and just over a year to increase that total by 50 percent," Chief Executive Brian McAndrews said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pandora gets revenue from advertising and paid subscriptions. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

