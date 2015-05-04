版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 05:27 BJT

U.S. FCC gives Pandora foreign ownership waiver to buy KXMZ FM

WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday moved to allow Internet radio company Pandora Media Inc to exceed the 25 percent foreign ownership benchmark as it prepares to buy a South Dakota radio station KXMZ FM.

"We find that it would serve the public interest to permit a widely dispersed group of shareholders to hold aggregate foreign ownership in Pandora Media in excess of the 25 percent benchmark," the regulators said in Monday's ruling.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐