U.S. FCC gives Pandora foreign ownership waiver to buy KXMZ FM

WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday moved to allow Internet radio company Pandora Media Inc to exceed the 25 percent foreign ownership benchmark as it prepares to buy a South Dakota radio station KXMZ FM.

"We find that it would serve the public interest to permit a widely dispersed group of shareholders to hold aggregate foreign ownership in Pandora Media in excess of the 25 percent benchmark," the regulators said in Monday's ruling.

