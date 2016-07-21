Liberty Media CEO made offer for Pandora in recent months - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei made an offer to buy internet radio company Pandora Media Inc in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The $15 per share offer, which valued the company at more than $3.4 billion, was several dollars above where the shares were trading at the time, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/29OrWVd)
Liberty could not be reached immediately for comment. Pandora declined to comment.
Pandora's shares were up 4.9 percent at $12.95. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution