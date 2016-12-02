Sirius reapproaches Pandora for a takeover -source

Dec 2 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings
Inc's Chairman Greg Maffei recently made a fresh
approach to internet radio provider Pandora Media Inc and
expressed interest about a potential takeover, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
Sirius XM did not offer a specific price and Pandora has
yet to respond to the overture, the source added.
Representatives and Sirius XM declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported the new approach on Friday. The
report noted that earlier this year, Sirius offered about $15
per share to buy Pandora.
Earlier on Friday, CNBC reported that Pandora is now open to
selling itself and willing to engage with Sirius XM. ( cnb.cx/2gRjGUY
)
However, a separate source close to the matter told Reuters
that Pandora is currently making no renewed effort to sell
itself.
Pandora faces stiff competition from services such as
Sweden's Spotify, Apple Inc's Apple Music, Google's
Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Music
Unlimited, which dominate the on-demand music service market.
An acquisition by Sirius XM would help give Pandora a bigger
foothold in cars and also allow Sirius XM to expand its Internet
and mobile presence.
Pandora, which has a model more like an Internet radio
station that plays songs matching a genre without allowing users
to make selections, is set to unveil an on-demand music
streaming service in December, as it looks to move beyond its
roots.
The company said in October that it has seen a decline in
its active users of the service.
Pandora has been urged to explore a sale by Corvex
Management LP, a hedge fund run by Keith Meister, a protégé of
activist investor Carl Icahn, after it disclosed a 9.9 percent
stake in Pandora in May.
The company earlier offered itself to potential buyers
including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, the
Wall Street Journal had reported in July.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Rishika Sadam
in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New
York)